J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J Alexanders in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 4,651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in J Alexanders in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 30,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.68. J Alexanders has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

