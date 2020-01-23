J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

J B Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

