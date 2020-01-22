J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Knight Equity lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a top pick rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $114.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,269. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

