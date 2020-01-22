J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $118.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,269. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

