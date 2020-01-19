J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $124.95, but opened at $119.76. J B Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $114.68, with a volume of 3,941,889 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,552 shares of company stock worth $13,852,118. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

