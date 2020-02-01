J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Given News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media stories about J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. J C Penney earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the department store operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

J C Penney stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

