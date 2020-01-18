J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Stock Price Up 9.6%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 14,701,475 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,287,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth $9,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in J C Penney by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

