J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JDW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,623 ($21.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,616.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,541.58. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

