J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPY remained flat at $$94.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.45. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

