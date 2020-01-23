J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Acquires 9 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of £144.99 ($190.73).

JDW opened at GBX 1,563 ($20.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,619 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,546.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JDW shares. HSBC cut J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

