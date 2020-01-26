J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JJSF. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $186.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,504. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

