J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.19. 667,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

