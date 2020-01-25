J M Smucker Co to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 928.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J M Smucker by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in J M Smucker by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

