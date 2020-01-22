J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

JSAIY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 38,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)