J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?