J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 8,400.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in J2 Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 382,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in J2 Global by 10.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

