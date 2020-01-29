J2 Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,150 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 8,400.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after buying an additional 453,529 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,677,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.16. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,282. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

