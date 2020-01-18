Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to announce sales of $6.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $26.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

JBL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. 675,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $2,059,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,781.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,361 shares of company stock worth $14,135,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 326.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jabil by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 129,345 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com