Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of JKHY traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.17. 38,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

