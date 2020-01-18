Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 272,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $152.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 172,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

