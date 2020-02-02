Jacobs Engineering (J) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

