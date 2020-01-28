Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of J traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. 7,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,796. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

