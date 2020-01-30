Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Jacobs Engineering posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $94.78 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

