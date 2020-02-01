Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on J. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

J stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.53. 1,177,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

