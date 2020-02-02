Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Down 1.7%

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), 1,819,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.99).

Several brokerages have recently commented on JSE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $341.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

