Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $991,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,010,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,233,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,247,000 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 410,751 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,050,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

