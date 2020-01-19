Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,086,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,953 shares.The stock last traded at $0.88 and had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

