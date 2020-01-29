Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 5.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 57,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 147,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.48.

About Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?