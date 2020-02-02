Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Down 4.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 112,013 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 650,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Jaguar Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

