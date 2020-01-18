JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Up 8%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.08, 434,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 365% from the average session volume of 93,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

