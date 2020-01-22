Jakob Stausholm Acquires 8 Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,608.50 ($60.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,454.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,329.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?