James E. Flynn Sells 193,359 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 894,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 355,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

