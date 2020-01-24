James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $570.00

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), with a volume of 59741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.25).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 539.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

