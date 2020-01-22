James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.78

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$30.78 ($21.83) and last traded at A$30.32 ($21.50), with a volume of 509756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$30.32 ($21.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is A$24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

