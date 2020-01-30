James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.36

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $21.46. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 303 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

