James J. Filler Buys 1,696 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $152,266.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,474,099.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

CNBKA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?