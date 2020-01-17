James L. Tyree Sells 30,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CCXI opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

