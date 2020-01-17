James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley lowered James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

James River Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 171,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,951. James River Group has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 1,585 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 668.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 711,141 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

