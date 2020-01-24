James Wilson Purchases 7,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,498,028.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, James Wilson bought 500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Wilson acquired 1,400 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,790.00.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$9.02 on Friday. Sylogist Ltd has a 1 year low of C$8.63 and a 1 year high of C$13.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.51. The company has a market cap of $209.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

