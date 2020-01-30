Jamie Samath Sells 451 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $571.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $592.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

