Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.92

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.92 and last traded at C$26.92, with a volume of 18333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWEL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$30.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$129,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,319.93.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index