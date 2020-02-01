Jane Lewis Buys 1,500 Shares of Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Stock

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) insider Jane Lewis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,970 ($15,745.86).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of SCIN stock opened at GBX 788 ($10.37) on Friday. Scottish Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8.76 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The stock has a market cap of $582.28 million and a PE ratio of -97.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 810.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 819.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

About Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?