Jane Pearce Buys 3,000 Shares of Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Stock

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) insider Jane Pearce purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £8,610 ($11,325.97).

LON SHRS opened at GBX 285 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. Shires Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.17 ($3.90). The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Shires Income’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

