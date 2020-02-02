Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Jangada Mines PLC (LON:JAN)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), 1,023,264 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 281% from the average session volume of 268,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

