Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) to Buy

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $24.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PROV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 69.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

