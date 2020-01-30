Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

