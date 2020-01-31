JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.95

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$38.95 ($27.62) and last traded at A$38.31 ($27.17), with a volume of 506116 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$36.85 ($26.13).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$33.28. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71.

In related news, insider Richard (Dick) Weil purchased 42,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$35.09 ($24.89) per share, with a total value of A$1,508,343.65 ($1,069,747.27).

About JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?