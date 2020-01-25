JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.67

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 86680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

