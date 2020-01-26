Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, 155 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Roth IRA