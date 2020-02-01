JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JAPAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of JAPAY opened at $10.56 on Thursday. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

